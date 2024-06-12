Hello User
Several Indians killed in Kuwait apartment fire, devastating visuals show building go up in flames | Watch

Several Indians killed in Kuwait apartment fire, devastating visuals show building go up in flames | Watch

Livemint

At least 49 people were killed in a fire in Kuwait's building housing workers. Majority of victims are believed to be Indians in Mangaf City.

Rescuers arrive at the site of a building that caught fire in Kuwait

At least 49 people in Kuwait were killed on Wednesday as a building housing workers went up in flames. Visuals shared online showed several fire trucks attempting to douse the flames as smoke billowed out of windows. A majority of the victims are believed to be Indians working in Mangaf City.

“The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister said that the Indian Embassy was “closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected."

(With inputs from agencies)

