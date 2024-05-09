Several injured as Boeing 737 crashes during take-off in Senegal | Watch video
A Boeing 737 aircraft crashed during take-off on Thursday — injuring several passengers and the pilot. The incident occurred during take-off from the Blaise Diagne airport in Senegal. Emergency services were roped in to evacuate passengers and operations have been halted at the airport.