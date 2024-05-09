Several injured as Boeing 737 crashes during take-off in Senegal | Watch video

A Boeing 737 aircraft crashed during take-off at Blaise Diagne airport in Senegal, injuring passengers and the pilot. Emergency services evacuated passengers and airport operations were halted.

A Boeing 737 aircraft crashed during take-off on Thursday — injuring several passengers and the pilot. The incident occurred during take-off from the Blaise Diagne airport in Senegal. Emergency services were roped in to evacuate passengers and operations have been halted at the airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, Air Senegal flight HC 301 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

bound for the Malian capital Bamako went off the runway in the early hours of Thursday, Dakar's Blaise Diagne airport said in a statement.

The pilot was slightly injured, but most of the 78 passengers on board were not hurt in the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operations have since been halted at the airport.

