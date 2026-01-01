Several killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana; disturbing videos emerge

Several people were killed and others injured after an explosion tore through a bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana, authorities said. The blast occurred at 1:30 am in a bar called the Constellation, police said in a statement to the BBC.

Swiss news outlet Blick suggests the fire may have been caused by fireworks during a concert - but police say the cause is unknown.

A helpline for families of those affected has been set up, police said.

Crans-Montana is a luxury ski resort town located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, approximately two hours from the Swiss capital of Bern.

Footage circulating on social media, apparently filmed from a road outside the premises, shows flames engulfing part of the building. Authorities said the images are being examined as part of the investigation.

Crans-Montana is an upmarket alpine resort in the canton of Valais, popular with international visitors, including tourists from the UK. Located around two hours from the Swiss capital, Bern, the resort boasts approximately 87 miles of ski trails and is due to host a major FIS World Cup speed skiing event later this month. Authorities said further details would be released as the investigation progresses.

