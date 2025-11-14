Several people killed as bus hits stop in central Stockholm, driver arrested; investigation underway

In a tragic incident, a bus hit a stop in central Stockholm on Friday, killing several people, following which authorities have launched an investigation.

The driver of the bus has been arrested, and the incident is being investigated as involuntary manslaughter, said police.

The incident occurred near the Royal Institute of Technology university.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at 3:23 p.m. on Friday. The vehicle rammed into the covered bus shelter on Valhallavägen, a street in the Swedish capital’s Östermalm district.

However, it was not clear if the incident was an accident as there was no information pointing to it being an attack.

The police did not reveal the number of casualties and how many people were injured.

Police said they would not comment on the number, gender or ages of those killed or injured, reported Reuters.

A Swedish officer stands near the site where a bus hit a bus stop in central Stockholm, Sweden, November 14, 2025.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that he has received the tragic news that several people have lost their lives and been injured at a bus stop in central Stockholm.

“People who may have been on their way home to family, friends, or a quiet evening at home. We do not yet know the cause of this, but right now my thoughts are primarily with those who have been affected and their loved ones.”

Kristersson added that police, ambulance, and rescue services now have a very difficult and important job to do.

“I urge everyone to show consideration and understanding for their tasks.”

Emergency services said the bus was not in service and no passengers were on board, AP reported, quoting Swedish news agency TT.

"We can confirm that an accident has occurred," Sophie Gunnarsson, press spokesperson for public transport group SL, said in Swedish, according to UK's Mirror.

She added that it was a serious incident, and they don't yet know the cause.