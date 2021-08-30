OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Several rockets heard flying over Kabul, targets unclear: Report

Several rockets were heard flying over the Afghan capital by AFP staff Monday morning, a day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an airstrike.

It was not immediately clear where the rockets landed or what the targets were, but it comes as the US is due to withdraw the last of its troops by late Tuesday.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout