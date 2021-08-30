Several rockets heard flying over Kabul, targets unclear: Report

A day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an airstrike, several rockets were heard flying over Kabul

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several rockets were heard flying over the Afghan capital by AFP staff Monday morning, a day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an airstrike.

Several rockets were heard flying over the Afghan capital by AFP staff Monday morning, a day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an airstrike.

It was not immediately clear where the rockets landed or what the targets were, but it comes as the US is due to withdraw the last of its troops by late Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

It was not immediately clear where the rockets landed or what the targets were, but it comes as the US is due to withdraw the last of its troops by late Tuesday. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}