Several rockets heard flying over Kabul, targets unclear: Report

Several rockets heard flying over Kabul, targets unclear: Report1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
A day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an airstrike, several rockets were heard flying over Kabul
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an airstrike, several rockets were heard flying over Kabul
Several rockets were heard flying over the Afghan capital by AFP staff Monday morning, a day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an airstrike.
Several rockets were heard flying over the Afghan capital by AFP staff Monday morning, a day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an airstrike.
It was not immediately clear where the rockets landed or what the targets were, but it comes as the US is due to withdraw the last of its troops by late Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear where the rockets landed or what the targets were, but it comes as the US is due to withdraw the last of its troops by late Tuesday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!