Several Singapore Airlines' flight passengers, hit by turbulence, need spinal surgery: Report
Bangkok hospital's director Adinun Kittiratanapaibool said 17 surgeries have already been performed — nine spinal surgeries and eight for other injuries, while 13 others injured in the incident remain at two different branches of the hospital.
After a Singapore Airlines' Boeing 77 flight – flying from London's Heathrow airport to Singapore on Tuesday – hit severe turbulence, several injured passengers would need spinal surgery, news agency AP reported Bangkok's Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital as saying.