‘Severe warning’ as Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport

Following severe weather warnings in the city, a tornado touched down near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday, as reported by the National Weather Service.

As reported by AP, no injuries were immediately reported. The National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed the presence of a tornado on the ground around 7 p.m. “This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area," it said.

The National Weather Service had stated that the Chicago forecast area was not under any tornado warnings before 8 p.m. However, video footage from TV stations depicted numerous individuals seeking shelter in a concourse at O'Hare Airport.

FlightAware, a flight tracking service, reported the cancellation of 166 flights and nearly 500 flights experiencing delays. Later in the evening, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for specific parts of the city. Tornado sirens were activated multiple times across Chicago, urging residents to take cover, with the sound echoing through the city's buildings.

Lynn Becker, a longtime Chicago resident, posted video to Twitter with the sirens sounding out across the city’s iconic skyline.

“I’m in a 60 story apartment building so my options are somewhat limited," he said. “We have to, I assume, go into the core of the building."

Becker said news of the storm was featured across local media.

“There’s a certain panic when you’re watching a TV screen and everything is in red … but the hope is that the damage is minimal," he said.

Local news sources reported that warehouses near O'Hare Airport were damaged as a result of the severe weather. The National Weather Service cited an unnamed emergency manager who stated that a roof was blown off in the community of Huntley in McHenry County. Additionally, a trained weather spotter reported uprooted trees and roofs being blown off in Cook County, where Chicago is situated.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center had issued an alert stating that there was an increased risk of severe weather, including tornadoes, in northern Illinois, including the city of Chicago.

The weather service has reported numerous instances of tornadoes striking the Chicago metropolitan area, including several within the city limits of Chicago. Over the period from 1855 to 2008, the weather service documented 92 significant tornadoes in the Chicago metro area.

The most devastating tornado occurred in Palos Hills, Cook County, on April 21, 1967. This tornado travelled a distance of 16 miles (26 kilometers) through Oak Lawn and the south side of Chicago, resulting in the loss of 33 lives, injuring 500 individuals, and causing over $50 million in damages, as reported by the weather service.