With an aim to make changes to social, personal, and health education (SPHE) for senior pupils, relationships and sex education (RSE) is to be compulsory in Irish schools, according to a report published by BBC.

The National Council For Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) said lessons under RSE will be taught in a way that LGBTQ+ identities, relationships, and families are fully integrated into teachings.

It is expected that post-primaries will be provided one hour a week of SPHE lessons to senior pupils, while adults will get lessons on health, wellbeing, relations, respect, and sexuality.

Adults will be taught nurturing, respectful, caring, and healthy relationships under sexuality and relationship lessons. The topics include ‘how to identify abusive or violent relationships’ and ‘consent, intimacy, and mutual pleasure’, BBC reported.

In addition, pupils will be taught lessons about safe sex, accessing sexual health services, responses to unplanned pregnancies, how harmful attitudes around gender are perpetuated in the online media and in society, and how to challenge those.

The BBC report stated that relationships and sex education will be compulsory for all post-primary schools in Northern Ireland. Pupils will be taught about access to abortion and prevention of early pregnancy from January 2024.

Meanwhile, a Catholic bishop earlier criticized the plans for lessons on abortion access. He said that schools want to offer pupils education, rather than just information on the topic.

The bishop further stated that there is a need for schools to help young students develop lifelong healthy relationship skills, as per a BBC report.

Dr. John Kirkpatrick, the moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland also criticized the changes to the curriculum, while the women's rights campaigners welcomed the decision.