Sex education to be mandatory in Irish schools: Report1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Relationships and sex education (RSE) will be compulsory in Irish schools, integrating LGBTQ+ identities and teaching about consent and healthy relationships. The curriculum changes have been criticized by some religious leaders.
With an aim to make changes to social, personal, and health education (SPHE) for senior pupils, relationships and sex education (RSE) is to be compulsory in Irish schools, according to a report published by BBC.
