‘Sexual assault, dog attacks…’: UN report reveals abuse faced by Palestinians in Israeli detention centres
UN report details abuse of 4,000 detainees by Israel, including beatings, stress positions, and sexual assault. Israel denies allegations, citing Hamas propaganda.
Israel and Hamas war has entered its fifth month. Skirmishes that inflated into a genocidal war Israel unleashed upon Gaza in retaliation has now killed over 30,000 Palestinians. A recent report by the United Nations (UN) has revealed that almost 4,000 Palestinians, who have been detained by Israel, were subjected to abuse including beatings, dog attacks, the prolonged use of stress positions and sexual assault.