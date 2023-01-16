Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his more than three decades of work in the film industry has garnered millions of fans all over the world and an estimated net worth of ₹627 million ($770 million), making him the richest actor in Asia and fourth richest actor all over the world.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his more than three decades of work in the film industry has garnered millions of fans all over the world and an estimated net worth of ₹627 million ($770 million), making him the richest actor in Asia and fourth richest actor all over the world.
Beating fellow immensely famous and cult actors like Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, and George Clooney, Shah Rukh Khan took the fourth position in the list of eight richest actors of the world released by World of Statistics.
Beating fellow immensely famous and cult actors like Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, and George Clooney, Shah Rukh Khan took the fourth position in the list of eight richest actors of the world released by World of Statistics.
Shah Rukh Khan who is ready to make his comeback with his action thriller Pathan in Janaury 2023 had been away from movies for a period of almost four years sans his cameos in R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.
Shah Rukh Khan who is ready to make his comeback with his action thriller Pathan in Janaury 2023 had been away from movies for a period of almost four years sans his cameos in R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.
The richest actor according to this list was Jerry Seinfeld with a net worth of ₹82 billion ($1 billion). The American actor tied with Diary of a Black Woman fame Tyler Perry at $ 1 billion. They were followed by Dwayne Johnson at ₹64 billion ($800 million).
The richest actor according to this list was Jerry Seinfeld with a net worth of ₹82 billion ($1 billion). The American actor tied with Diary of a Black Woman fame Tyler Perry at $ 1 billion. They were followed by Dwayne Johnson at ₹64 billion ($800 million).
Other actors ranked in the list are
Other actors ranked in the list are
Tom Cruise: ₹50 million ($620 million)
Tom Cruise: ₹50 million ($620 million)
Jackie Chan: ($520 million)
Jackie Chan: ($520 million)
George Clooney: ($500 million)
George Clooney: ($500 million)
Robert De Niro: ($500 million)
Robert De Niro: ($500 million)
SRK's ‘Pathan’ trailer showcased at Burj Khalifa
Shah Rukh Khan attended the trailer of his action thriller in 'Pathaan' style at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.
SRK's ‘Pathan’ trailer showcased at Burj Khalifa
Shah Rukh Khan attended the trailer of his action thriller in 'Pathaan' style at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.
The trailer of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was showcased in Dubai on Saturday. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced Aditya Chopra, will be releasing in theatres worldwide on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The trailer of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was showcased in Dubai on Saturday. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced Aditya Chopra, will be releasing in theatres worldwide on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, and John Abraham as the antagonist. The overseas advance bookings for the film have already started.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, and John Abraham as the antagonist. The overseas advance bookings for the film have already started.
Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.
Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.
The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.
The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.
Recently, the makers unveiled the songs 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' which received massive responses from the fans.
Recently, the makers unveiled the songs 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' which received massive responses from the fans.
'Pathaan' marks Deepika and Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration after their super hit films 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.
'Pathaan' marks Deepika and Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration after their super hit films 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.
Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2 this year.
Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2 this year.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.