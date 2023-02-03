Shah Rukh Khan deserved Oscar for this movie: ‘The Alchemist’ author Paulo Coelho
Paulo Coelho has called Shah Rukh Khan a ‘legend’.
Famous author Paulo Coelho has complimented Shah Rukh Khan as a "great actor" in the wake of the enormous success of his "Pathaan". In response to SRK's tweet from January 30 showing the actor thanking his followers outside his Mannat home in Mumbai, the author stated the Bollywood icon is a "king."
