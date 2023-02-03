Famous author Paulo Coelho has complimented Shah Rukh Khan as a "great actor" in the wake of the enormous success of his "Pathaan". In response to SRK's tweet from January 30 showing the actor thanking his followers outside his Mannat home in Mumbai, the author stated the Bollywood icon is a "king."

“King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR," wrote the author of The Alchemist. Shah Rukh and Coelho frequently communicate on social media.

Coelho recommended Khan’s 2010 drama film My Name is Khan to his followers. In the movie, Shah Rukh played an autistic man who travels to visit the US president.

The author earlier praised Khan for his role in My Name Is Khan. He congratulated Shah Rukh on the seventh anniversary of the movie in 2017. He wrote at that time: “His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was My Name is Khan. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles - as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."

Coelho’s post received warm reactions from his followers. “Wooww… and what a way to introduce to those who don’t know him," wrote one of them. “When Paulo Coelho calls you a legend, thats another level amazing! Hats off to SRK!" wrote another.

“Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor, he is an emotion. He has made our country pride. He has reached bollywood movies first to the unknown international market. Even many countries don't knowledge about Bollywood cinema. SRK is a brand," came from another Twitter user.

In one of his most successful films, Om Shanti Om, SRK is seen using one of the most famous quotes by the Brazilian author from his celebrated book The Alchemist: “And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it."

The 75-year-old author, one of the most celebrated ones in modern history, is best known for his legendary book The Alchemist, originally published in 1988. It was initially written in Portuguese, but it has since been widely translated into other languages. The Alchemist is an allegorical book that centres on a young Andalusian shepherd who dreams repeatedly of discovering a treasure at the Egyptian pyramids.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan has raked in a worldwide revenue of ₹667 crore in just eight days.

