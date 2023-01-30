Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is doing what no Hindi film has ever done in terms of box office numbers. It grossed ₹429 crore worldwide in just four days while becoming the fastest Hindi movie to make ₹250 cr in India. It has been released at 2,500 screens outside India in 100 countries whereas the number of screens back home is 5,500. Pathaan’s overseas success has a lot to do with its brilliant run in the United States, where the Yash Raj Films’ production has been released in 694 theatres.

Viewers have responded enthusiastically to Pathaan, and Shah Rukh Khan’s fan base throughout the world has welcomed the actor back to his film after a four-year absence. On its opening day itself, the YRF movie joined the ₹100-crore club.

Pathaan broke two records with its opening weekend haul, becoming the first Hindi film to start with a gross of more than ₹300 crore and breaking the record for fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹300-crore mark globally.

The most notable record broken by Pathan at the North American box office is that it had the highest opening day take for a Hindi-language production on January 25, as per Variety. Pathaan had the best per-theatre average of any recently-released film, grossing an estimated $1.86 million on its opening day in 694 sites across North America, the US-based media house reported.

Behind "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and "A Man Called Otto," Pathaan is expected to open in third or fourth place in the US if it continues to amuse viewers there in the same manner.

“Indians globally are celebrating the film and SRK’s return to the cinemas. It’s really special for us to witness this outpouring of warmth," Variety quoted YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani as saying.

The SRK blockbuster earned ₹265 crores domestically and ₹164 crores internationally, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Early trends indicate Pathaan’s Day 5 may have ended with roughly ₹60 crores.

