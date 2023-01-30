Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan creates Box Office history in North America2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:53 AM IST
In North America, Pathaan became the biggest opening day gross ever for a Hindi-language production on January 25.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is doing what no Hindi film has ever done in terms of box office numbers. It grossed ₹429 crore worldwide in just four days while becoming the fastest Hindi movie to make ₹250 cr in India. It has been released at 2,500 screens outside India in 100 countries whereas the number of screens back home is 5,500. Pathaan’s overseas success has a lot to do with its brilliant run in the United States, where the Yash Raj Films’ production has been released in 694 theatres.
