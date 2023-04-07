Shah Rukh Khan wins TIME 100 Reader Poll, defeats Lionel Messi, Prince Harry

Shah Rukh Khan, the heart throb for millions, the humble human from Delhi, the resident of Mannat in Mumbai, the man that gave Bollywood its biggest hit "Pathaan' since the industry seemed to have been suffering in box office collections in the post-covid era, has now ranked highest in TIME 100 Reader Poll.

Shah Rukh Khan, 57, topped the list of most influential people around the world, for TIME magazine's 100th edition of the list. Shah Rukh Khan received 4 percent of the 1.2 million votes cast by readers in the 2023 TIME100 poll.

Shah Rukh Khan who made his mark as Bollywood’s favorite romantic hero, starring in blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, continues to rules hearts with his acting prowess, wit and candid nature during podcasts and interviews.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan has an estimated net worth of ₹627 million ($770 million), making him the richest actor in Asia and fourth richest actor all over the world.

In January 2023, defeating fellow immensely famous and cult actors like Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, and George Clooney, Shah Rukh Khan took the fourth position in the list of eight richest actors of the world released by World of Statistics.

The list that also featured Elon Musk, Lionel Messi, Prince Harry, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meghan Markle saw the Bollywood legend top the list. The actors ranked above the likes of Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh, athlete Serena Williams, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

It is the readers of the magazine who voted for the world-renowned personalities they believe deserve a spot on TIME's annual list of the most influential people.

Lionel Messi, whose stellar performance during the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 brought him and the Argentine team the much coveted trophy, secured the fifth spot. Messi got with 1.8% of the votes.

In second place are the Iranian women who are protesting for their rights. They garnered 3% of the votes. The women also won the magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year reader poll.

In third place, with 2% of the votes, were the healthcare workers who’ve been at the frontlines of the pandemic since 2020.

Further, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the fourth spot, with each of them getting 1.9% of the votes. Harry made headlines around the world earlier this year after he released his memoir Spare.

In 2022, Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy, Khurram Parvez were the only Indians who featured on the list.

Shah Rukh Khan has starred in over a 100 films in his career spanning over four decades. In 2023 he returned to the big screen after staying away from it for almost four years.

Shah Rukh Khan has two more movies in his kitty, Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunkee and Atlee's Jawan. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and is set to be released in June 2023. Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu alongside Shah Rukh, and will be released in December.

Shah Rukh Khan also saw success in the first match of his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their first Indian Premiere League (IPL) match int he 2023 edition. KKR won against the Faf Du Plessis led Royal Challenegers Bangalore (RCB) on 6 April.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, has been a massive hit globally, earning over ₹1000 crore across the world. Despite violent protests from right wing outfits over an attire worn by Deepika Padukone in the movies, the Siddharth Anand directed movie broke more than one record, won more than just magnanumoius box office collection.

Shah Rukh Khan fans thronged theatres to watch their favourite star in action in movies.

The 2023 TIME100 list will be released on 13 April.