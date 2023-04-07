Shah Rukh Khan wins TIME 100 Reader Poll, defeats Lionel Messi, Prince Harry

Shah Rukh Khan wins TIME 100 Reader Poll, defeats Lionel Messi, Prince Harry3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:45 PM IST
- Khan was also ranked the fourth richest actor in the world with an estimated net worth ₹627 million. In the list of eight richest actors of the world released by World of Statistics, SRK ranked higher than Tom Cruise, Geogr Clooney and Jackie Chan, also bagging the title as the richest Asian actor
Shah Rukh Khan, the heart throb for millions, the humble human from Delhi, the resident of Mannat in Mumbai, the man that gave Bollywood its biggest hit "Pathaan' since the industry seemed to have been suffering in box office collections in the post-covid era, has now ranked highest in TIME 100 Reader Poll.
