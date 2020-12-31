OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Bano one of Gal Gadot's 'personal wonder women'
Shaheen Bagh's activist Bilkis Bano (PTI)
Shaheen Bagh's activist Bilkis Bano (PTI)

Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Bano one of Gal Gadot's 'personal wonder women'

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 08:17 PM IST PTI

  • The actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, acknowledging young girls and women from all walks of life across the globe
  • Earlier this year, Bilkis, popularly known as the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, also featured in the Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020

Bilkis Dadi, the octogenarian who was the face of the months-long anti-citizenship law protest in the Delhi's Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, has now found herself on Hollywood star Gal Gadot's list of 'My Personal Wonder Women'.

The actor, who was recently seen reprising the titular role in "Wonder Woman 1984", shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, acknowledging young girls and women from all walks of life across the globe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 343 in Ghaziabad, 394 in Greater Noida, 369 in Noida, 344 in Faridabad and 317 in Gurgaon,

On New Year's eve, air quality 'very poor' in NCR cities

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
New Delhi: People sit near a bonfire to warm themselves during a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_31_2020_000009A)

Delhi's average minimum temp in December second-lowest in 15 years: IMD

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Representational image

China reports first case of new coronavirus variant: CDC report

1 min read . 09:01 PM IST
Stanley Johnson, father of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson's father seeks French citizenship on eve of Brexit

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST

"Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future," Gadot wrote in the caption of the post.

The 35-year-old actor also shared the same image of Bilkis on her Instagram Story and wrongly captioned it as, "The 82-year-old activist fighting for women's equality in India showed me it's never too late to fight for what you believe in."

She later deleted the Story, but the senior activist is still part of her post in the feed.

Earlier this year, Bilkis, popularly known as the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, also featured in the Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.

Gadot's 'My Personal Wonder Women' line-up also includes her "Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, and Sofia Scarlet, an activist.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout