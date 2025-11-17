Sheikh Hasina death sentence: From student protest in Bangladesh to ICT verdict — A timeline of events

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death on Monday by the International Crimes Trubinal in Bangladesh for “crimes against humanity”, over a year after she fled to India amid violent student protests demanding her resignation.

Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years, fled to India after a violent student protest in July-August last year that killed hundreds of protesters and injured thousands others. The Bangladesh student protest last year marked the fall of Sheikh Hasina, triggering a chain of events that ultimately culminated into the death sentence for the ousted Prime Minister.

Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death: Timeline of events July-August 2024: Students launch protests against government job quotas, which reserve one-third of civil service posts for descendants of Mukti Yodhas who fought the 1971 war of independence. Protests turn violent after the government allegedly orders a crackdown on demonstrators as they call for Sheikh Hasina's resignation. Hundreds of protesters are killed, and thousands more are injured.

August 5, 2024: Sheikh Hasina is ousted as prime minister as she resigns and flees to India. Protesters storm the prime minister's residence and celebrate their win.

August 8, 2024: Students elect Mohammad Yunus as the head of a caretaking government till the time elections are conducted in Bangladesh.

August 14, 2024: The interim government led by Yunus says it will put on trial those who were involved in the killings during the student movement at the ICT Bangladesh.

October, 2024: ICT-BD is reconstituted by the interim government.

October 17, 2024: Arrest warrants are issued by the ICT court in Bangladesh against ousted prime minister Hasina and 45 others, including top Awami League leaders, in connection with alleged crimes against humanity.

November 2024: The ICT-BD, led by Golam Mortuza Majumdar, orders investigators to complete their probe by December that year.

February 2025: A fact finding report by the United Nations says that approximately 1,400 people were killed during the protest.

June 1, 2025: The trial opens officially. Sheikh Hasina faces charges related to coordinated and systematic violence against unarmed civilians.

June 19, 2025: ICT appoints former Supreme Court judge AY Moshiuzzaman as amicus curiae for Hasina’s defence.

July 2, 2025: Sheikh Hasina gets sentenced in absentia to six months in prison for contempt of court.

July 10, 2025: ICT formally indicts Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on five counts of crimes against humanity, including mass killings.

August 3. 2025: Trial against Sheikh Hasina and her two aides commences at the ICT.

October 23, 2025: The hearing of the case is concluded at the tribunal.

November 13, 2025: The ICT fixes the date of verdict as November 17.