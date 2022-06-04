Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique separate after 12 years

Listen to this article
Colombian superstar Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said Saturday they were calling time on their relationship of more than a decade. The couple share two children.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy," they said in a statement.
Recently, Shakira caught eyeballs with her appearance at the 'Elvis' premiere during the Cannes Film Festival.
She arrived on the red carpet wearing a black strapless dress that featured a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high side slit.
For elevating her look, Shakira wore a pair of sheer black gloves and rocked an eye-catching dazzling ring over the top. Her silver necklace also stole the attention.
Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the Queen of Latin music wrote, "What an extraordinary movie of one of my favorite artists of all time."
Shakira's Cannes 2022 look has left fans in awe of her ageless beauty.
"Gorgeous," a social media user commented.
"OH EXACTLYYYYYY YOU SLAYED THEM ALL," another one wrote.
"Perfection," a netizen heaped praises on Shakira.
