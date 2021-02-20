Shale companies re-emerge at slippery time

Shale companies re-emerge at slippery time3 min read . 08:56 PM IST
Oil-and-gas producers coming out of bankruptcy could be tempted to grow aggressively again with today’s higher prices
Shale companies’ debts have been forgiven. Will investors forget?
Former drilling giants are testing their footing in the public markets after a near record number of reorganizations in 2020. It was the second-largest year for oil-and-gas producer bankruptcies—measured by debt volume—since the law firm Haynes and Boone started tracking the numbers in 2015.
