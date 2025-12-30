'Shall I shoot?': One more Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh's Mymensingh, ‘both were sitting together,’ says report

Bajendra Biswas was shot dead by a colleague in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh in Bangladesh. RTV Online reported that he was a member of Ansar, and the accused, Noman Mia, is also said to belong to the group. The accused has been arrested. According to the eyewitness, Noman Mia and Bajendra Biswas were sitting together when the accused pressed his shotgun against his thigh and asked, “shall I shoot?” and shot him.

Speaking with ANI over the phone, Monindra Nath, Acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Hindu Buddah Christian Unity Council, confirmed the incident and informed that it happened on Monday, December 29, at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in Mehrabari area of the upazila.

“The incident took place on Monday (29 December) at around 6:30 pm at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of the upazila,” the report said, adding, “The deceased Ansar member Bajendra Biswas was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar upazila.”

“The accused, Noman Mia, is the son of Lutfar Rahman of Baluturi Bazar area under Taherpur Police Station in Sunamganj district.” Also Read | Did Osman Hadi’s killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police, BSF respond to Dhaka cops’ claims

The report mentioned that some 20 Ansar members were sitting together when the shot was fired.

“According to police and local sources, a total of 20 Ansar members were on duty at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory. At the time of the incident, Ansar members Noman Mia and Bajendra Das were sitting together. During that time, a shot was fired from the shotgun in Noman Mia's possession, seriously injuring Bajendra Das in his left thigh,” the report said.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

APC Md Azahar Ali, an Ansar member on duty, said, "Noman Mia and Bajendra Das were sitting together in his room. Suddenly, Noman Mia pressed the shotgun against Bajendra Das's thigh and said, "Shall I shoot?" and then fired," RTV Online reported.

After firing at Bajendra Biswas, Noman fled. The eyewitness have said that there was no argument between the prior before the incident happened.

The incident comes days after another Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten, hung from a tree and burnt. The incident was reported amid violence in parts of Bangladesh after the death of student leader Osman Hadi.