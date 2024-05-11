‘Shame on You’: Israeli envoy shreds UN Charter over resolution supporting full membership of Palestine | Watch video
Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan expressed extreme outrage at UN General Assembly over approving a resolution endorsing Palestine's full membership, calling it a violation of the UN Charter and accusing the assembly of rewarding modern day Nazis.
Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan shredded the UN charter before the UN General Assembly just before it approved a resolution endorsing Palestine's right to full membership, demonstrating his extreme outrage.