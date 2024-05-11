Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan shredded the UN charter before the UN General Assembly just before it approved a resolution endorsing Palestine's right to full membership, demonstrating his extreme outrage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Israeli envoy Erdan called the resolution a "clear violation" of the UN Charter. Erdan said he is "holding up the mirror" for General Assembly members while shredding the UN Charter.

In his speech, he said, “Over 85 years ago, as World War II began, a force of sheer evil rose up with the goal of dominating the planet through genocide and destrcution. But in the face of this genocidal plot, the forces of good came together in roder to end this horror and to retunr freedom and peace to the world. Following the allies victory, this institution, the United Nations was founded with a mission of ensuring such tyranny never raises its ugly head again." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He continued, "Today, you are doing the exact opposite and advancing establishment of Palestinian Terror state which will be led by the Hitler of our times."

“This week, Israel commemorated Holocaust Remembrance Day and it is during our sacred week that this shameless body has choosen to reward modern day Nazis with rights and priviledges as Israelis mourn the Jewish babies burn in the crematoria, You here at the UN usher in the collaborators of the Israeli babies burned on October 7."

"How can you be so blind?", he questioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You have opened up the United Nations to the modern day Nazis. In the years to come, you will have to explain how in opposition to all morality and the UN charter, you did everything give a state to a group of mass murderers."

“This day will go down in infamy. I want the entire world to remember this moment, this immoral act...today I want to hold up a mirror for you, so you can see what exactly you are inflicting upon the UN Charter with this destructive vote. You are shredding the UN Charter with your own hands. Shame on You"

The UN General Assembly voted by a wide margin on Friday to grant new “rights and privileges" to Palestine and called on the Security Council to reconsider Palestine's request to become the 194th member of the United Nations. The resolution was passed by a resounding majority of 143 votes in favour including by India while 25 countries abstained, and nine nations, including the United States and Israel, voted against it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

