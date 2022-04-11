Shanghai recorded more than 26,000 new Covid infections as China’s largest documented outbreak continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of the city’s 25 million people, reported Bloomberg on Monday.

There were 26,087 infections reported in the Chinese financial hub on Sunday, an all-time high. About 95% of the cases were among people already under isolation, data from the municipal government shows. The tally has climbed from 9,006 cases on April 3.

The figures have surged despite the city’s move to lock down its population to curb transmission, starting with the eastern part -- home to the financial district and numerous industrial parks -- on March 28. They were joined by residents in the west on April 1.

There’s been no word on when the restrictions will lift, despite increasing frustration among the population as it gets more difficult to get access to food and medical care.

Elsewhere, the southern metropolis of Guangzhou is implementing a series of restrictions after local authorities warned the 20 cases they found in the latter part of last week could be the tip of the iceberg, and omicron is likely to have already spread through densely populated neighborhoods.

The city has shut schools until April 17 and will conduct mass-testing, while two districts have closed indoor entertainment venues. Guangzhou also requires people leaving the city to have a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours of departure.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

