Shanghai Disney visitors get trapped inside as China shuts park to contain COVID

Shanghai Disney visitors get trapped inside as China shuts park to contain COVID2 min read . 01 Nov 2022
- The people trapped inside have told they will not be allowed out of the theme park until they can show a negative test.
Amid the COVID-19 lockdown in China, Shanghai Disney has become the latest high-profile venue to shut its gates and visitors inside have been trapped, reported BBC on 31 October.
Amid the COVID-19 lockdown in China, Shanghai Disney has become the latest high-profile venue to shut its gates and visitors inside have been trapped, reported BBC on 31 October.
According to the report, the people trapped inside have told they will not be allowed out of the theme park until they can show a negative test.
According to the report, the people trapped inside have told they will not be allowed out of the theme park until they can show a negative test.
Though the only good thing that may spread happiness among the trapped people is that rides are continuing to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'.
Though the only good thing that may spread happiness among the trapped people is that rides are continuing to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'.
Apart from the theme park, surrounding areas such as the shopping street were also abruptly closed shortly after 11:30 local time (3:30 GMT).
Apart from the theme park, surrounding areas such as the shopping street were also abruptly closed shortly after 11:30 local time (3:30 GMT).
The following action was taken by the Chinese authority after Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted cases on Saturday.
The following action was taken by the Chinese authority after Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted cases on Saturday.
With the announcement, videos were posted on Chinese social media site Weibo showed people rushing to the park's gates, however found them already locked.
With the announcement, videos were posted on Chinese social media site Weibo showed people rushing to the park's gates, however found them already locked.
The Shanghai government posted on Chinese social media site WeChat and said that the park was barring people from entering and those inside could only leave once they had returned a negative test result.
The Shanghai government posted on Chinese social media site WeChat and said that the park was barring people from entering and those inside could only leave once they had returned a negative test result.
It added that anyone who has visited the park since Thursday must provide three negative test results over three consecutive days.
It added that anyone who has visited the park since Thursday must provide three negative test results over three consecutive days.
There is no information as of now when the park will reopen. However, Shanghai Disney said tickets will be valid for six months and refunds will be given.
There is no information as of now when the park will reopen. However, Shanghai Disney said tickets will be valid for six months and refunds will be given.
Millions of people have been repeatedly locked down due to China's controversial zero-Covid policy. As per details, till 24 October, millions of people are under 200 different lockdowns in China.
Millions of people have been repeatedly locked down due to China's controversial zero-Covid policy. As per details, till 24 October, millions of people are under 200 different lockdowns in China.
Recently, people were seen fleeing shops - including a Shanghai branch of Swedish furniture giant Ikea - and workplaces as they try to avoid being trapped inside.
Recently, people were seen fleeing shops - including a Shanghai branch of Swedish furniture giant Ikea - and workplaces as they try to avoid being trapped inside.
Earlier in October, Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled that there would be no easing up of the zero-Covid policy calling it a "people's war to stop the spread of the virus".
Earlier in October, Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled that there would be no easing up of the zero-Covid policy calling it a "people's war to stop the spread of the virus".