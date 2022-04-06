This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The metropolis added 17,007 new Covid-19 infections, setting a daily record for the fifth consecutive day.
Shanghai authorities also decided to start new round of mass testing to combat the rapid surge in Covid cases
SHANGHAI :
As China's most populated city and financial hub, Shanghai struggles to contain a Covid-19 outbreak, worse than Wuhan, fueled by Omicron sub-variants, the authorities in this district announced the commencement of new round of mass testing for the deadly virus.
Shanghai, which has a population of almost 26 million, decided to continue the lockdown situation in order to curb the rapid rise in Covid cases. The metropolis added 17,007 new Covid-19 infections, setting a daily record for the fifth consecutive day.
The total case numbers crossed 94,000 since 1 March, as officials described the situation as ‘extremely grim’.
Shanghai’s single-day infection numbers also beat China's previous all-time high of 13,436 cases recorded in Wuhan on February 12, 2020, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged.
The city reported 311 positive and 16,766 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday as the city held mass testing of antigen on Sunday followed by nucleic acid tests on Monday for all its population in pursuance of its dynamic zero-case policy, which is coming under severe strain as the cases are spiralling out of control in many cities.
Shanghai’s municipal government has started a round of mass testing on Wednesday morning to spot infections and the transmission chain after studying the results of a three-day mass testing exercise from Sunday to Tuesday, the Post report said.
The mass testing exercise, which has never been seen elsewhere in the world, was aimed to spot most of the infections and quarantine them in a quick manner to achieve a dynamic zero-COVID-19 goal, the report said.
China has rushed thousands of personnel from various medical services of the military to Shanghai in a similar move to contain the infections in Wuhan, where COVID-19 first emerged in December 2019.