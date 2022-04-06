Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shanghai's single-day Covid caseload beats China's previous all-time high. Read here

Shanghai's single-day Covid caseload beats China's previous all-time high. Read here

This photo taken on April 5, 2022 shows people wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as they transfer daily food supplies and necessities for local residents during the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT
2 min read . 03:29 PM IST Livemint

  • The metropolis added 17,007 new Covid-19 infections, setting a daily record for the fifth consecutive day.
  • Shanghai authorities also decided to start new round of mass testing to combat the rapid surge in Covid cases

SHANGHAI : As China's most populated city and financial hub, Shanghai struggles to contain a Covid-19 outbreak, worse than Wuhan, fueled by Omicron sub-variants, the authorities in this district announced the commencement of new round of mass testing for the deadly virus.

Shanghai, which has a population of almost 26 million, decided to continue the lockdown situation in order to curb the rapid rise in Covid cases. The metropolis added 17,007 new Covid-19 infections, setting a daily record for the fifth consecutive day.

The total case numbers crossed 94,000 since 1 March, as officials described the situation as ‘extremely grim’. 

Shanghai’s single-day infection numbers also beat China's previous all-time high of 13,436 cases recorded in Wuhan on February 12, 2020, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged.

The city reported 311 positive and 16,766 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday as the city held mass testing of antigen on Sunday followed by nucleic acid tests on Monday for all its population in pursuance of its dynamic zero-case policy, which is coming under severe strain as the cases are spiralling out of control in many cities.

Shanghai’s municipal government has started a round of mass testing on Wednesday morning to spot infections and the transmission chain after studying the results of a three-day mass testing exercise from Sunday to Tuesday, the Post report said.

The mass testing exercise, which has never been seen elsewhere in the world, was aimed to spot most of the infections and quarantine them in a quick manner to achieve a dynamic zero-COVID-19 goal, the report said.

China has rushed thousands of personnel from various medical services of the military to Shanghai in a similar move to contain the infections in Wuhan, where COVID-19 first emerged in December 2019.

The Director of Shanghai's working group on epidemic control, Gu Honghui, was quoted by the state media as saying that the outbreak in the city was “still running at a high level."

"The situation is extremely grim," Gu said.

Wu Qianyu, an official from Shanghai health authorities, said at Tuesday's press briefing that "currently, Shanghai's epidemic prevention and control is at the most difficult and most critical stage."

"We must adhere to the general policy of dynamic clearance without hesitation, without wavering," state-run Global Times quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday that the Chinese mainland reported 1,383 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported on Tuesday, 973 were in Jilin, 311 in Shanghai, and 17 in Zhejiang.

Tuesday also saw 19,199 new asymptomatic cases on the Chinese mainland, the commission said.

The number of Covid-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 24,565, including 75 in critical conditions, the report said.

As per the official figures, 4,638 people have died of Covid-19 in China so far since the virus emerged in Wuhan. 

