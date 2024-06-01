Shangri-La Latest: Marcos Aims at Beijing Over South China Sea

Senior defense officials from around the world are in Singapore for a security forum to discuss a host of fractious issues including Taiwan, China’s relationship with Russia, and tensions in the South China Sea.

The three-day Shangri-La Dialogue kicked off Friday with the first face-to-face talks between US and Chinese defense chiefs and a keynote address by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took a swipe at Beijing over its actions in the South China Sea.

The main sessions on Saturday will feature US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and a speech by Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

Latest Coverage

Marcos Swipes at Beijing Over South China Sea

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asserted his nation's claims in the disputed South China Sea while taking pointed swipes at Beijing during a speech at the forum — as China's new defense minister sat in the audience.

With the Philippines and China locked in a standoff over disputed islands and reefs, Marcos used his keynote speech late Friday to call out “assertive actions that aim to propagate excessive and baseless claims through force, intimidation, and deception."

“The lines we draw on our waters are derived not from imagination, but from international law," the Philippine leader said, citing backing from a UN tribunal for Manila’s claims. “I do not intend to yield. Filipinos do not yield."

Zelenskiy Heads to Singapore to Promote His Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, where he will urge Asian leaders to attend a summit in Switzerland to discuss his country’s peace blueprint.

Zelenskiy is expected to deliver a speech on Sunday. He wants to secure support among foreign leaders, including so-called Global South countries, for the summit that will be hosted by Switzerland next month. President Joe Biden is not slated to be there, while China has signaled it won’t be attending.

