Home / Markets / Shankar Sharma has found his ‘macro trade of the year’. Read here

Shankar Sharma, the vice-chairman and joint managing director of First Global stockbroking, who is known for his smart investment choices tweeted on Friday that he has found his "macro trade of the year".

Sharma wrote, “I've found my macro trade of the Year: Turkey. Their manufacturing is booming, way ahead of China & India. Their goods are everywhere. Tourism incl Medical, is off the charts. Tech is amazing. Sentiment is very negative. Makes for a great contra macro bet. Am betting big."

A contra fund's investing strategy is what distinguishes it from other funds. The manager of a contra fund wagers against the current market trends by purchasing assets that are either performing poorly or experiencing a decline at that particular moment.

According to Sharma, Turkey's manufacturing is booming way ahead of India and China and trade, tourism and tech are flourishing well which makes it an ideal destination for investment.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Forbes has called Sharma, 'The Alchemist of the Dalal Street". He is known for investment choices as he has an eye that is quick to spot seemingly junk shares that eventually turn out to be gold.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout