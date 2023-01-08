In a shareholder case, Elon Musk has asked a federal judge to move the trial outside San Francisco because he believes that negative local media coverage has influenced jurors against him. In a late January 6 petition, Musk's attorneys requested that the trial be moved to the federal court in the western district of Texas. This request was made less than two weeks before the trial was due to begin on January 17.

The shareholders' attorneys emphasised the request's last-minute nature and claimed that Musk's fears are unwarranted and his motion is without substance. Attorney Nicholas Porritt stated in an email that the Northern District of California is the correct venue for this case and that it has been there for more than four years that it has been actively contested.

In a court document, lawyer Alex Spiro said that over the past few months, the neighbourhood's media had been overrun with slanted and unfavourable headlines about Musk. Spiro claimed that these news reports had accused Musk directly of being at fault for recent employment cuts at Twitter and suggested that the layoffs may have even been illegal.

The shareholder complaint is related to Musk's tweets from August 2018 in which he claimed to have enough funding to take Tesla private for $420 per share, a statement that caused Tesla's share price to experience significant volatility.

Judge Edward Chen declared Musk's tweets to be misleading and careless in a decision that was favourable to the shareholders last spring. If relocating the trial is not an option, Musk's attorneys want it postponed until the backlash against the billionaire's acquisition of Twitter has subsided.

According to the filing, a sizable section of the jury pool is likely to have a personal bias against Musk as a result of recent layoffs at one of his companies since specific potential jurors — or their friends and family — may have been personally touched.

According to the lawsuit, the mayor of San Francisco and other local politicians have also criticised Musk for the layoffs. Since Musk bought Twitter in late October, the company has laid off around 1,000 people in the San Francisco area, according to the filing by Musk's lawyers.