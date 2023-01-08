Shareholder case: Elon Musk, wary of negative social media influence, wants trial in Texas2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Elon Musk has asked a federal judge to move the trial outside San Francisco.
In a shareholder case, Elon Musk has asked a federal judge to move the trial outside San Francisco because he believes that negative local media coverage has influenced jurors against him. In a late January 6 petition, Musk's attorneys requested that the trial be moved to the federal court in the western district of Texas. This request was made less than two weeks before the trial was due to begin on January 17.