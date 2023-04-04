Shareholders reject executive compensation, says Credit Suisse8 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Axel Lehmann was narrowly reelected as the last chairman of an independent Credit Suisse Group AG and shareholders rejected the compensation for the executive board, at the end of an emotional final annual meeting for the Swiss lender.
