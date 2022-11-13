Sharif brothers meet, Imran taunts, ‘next Pak Army chief being chosen in London’2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 08:55 AM IST
PTI chief Imran Khan said that the criteria for the next army chief's appointment should be based on 'merit'
Amidst Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to London to meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, PTI chief Imran Khan, taunted that the decision to name the next army chief of Pakistan would be made in London. Both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, have formerly served as the prime minister of Pakistan.