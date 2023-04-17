Almost 17 months after announcing their breakup, pop music stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted getting cosy at the Coachella music festival in California. The video is doing rounds on social media with fans expressing excitement over the possibilities of some sort of patch-up between the couple.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

The video has accumulated 43 million views on Twitter and is widely shared on the social media platform. The users on social media are responding to the video in varied ways with some expressing excitement, while some showing skepticism and calling in another attempt to remain in limelight.

The couple started dating in 2019 and spent the whole Covid-19 quarantine together interacting with their fans live on social media. They knew each other since 2014 and created many hit songs together and soon the dating rumors were all around.

In his Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, which was released in 2020, the couple released some details about their relationship and expressed the love they had for each other.

“For the past, like, four years, just being friends and not being able to see each other very often to finally being able to be together, she was always there to look out for me as a human being," Mendes said in the documentary.

In November 2021, the couple announced their breakup on an amicable note and said that they will continue to remain friends. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they said in a statement.

Later in 2022, some details around the reasons for their breakup started to crop up with Cabello revealing that the breakup was due to shifting priorities. In another Instagram video, Mendes shared the struggle of adjusting to single life.