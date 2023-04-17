Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello getting cosy at Coachella music festival trigger patch-up rumors, fans excited2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:29 PM IST
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello started dating in 2019 and spent the whole Covid-19 quarantine together interacting with their fans live on social media
Almost 17 months after announcing their breakup, pop music stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted getting cosy at the Coachella music festival in California. The video is doing rounds on social media with fans expressing excitement over the possibilities of some sort of patch-up between the couple.
