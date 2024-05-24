'She is scared, wants to come back': Kin of Indian student stuck in Kyrgyzstan

Kin of Indian girl from Chhattisgarh who is stuck in Kyrgyzstan said their niece is scared by the prevailing unrest and wants to return to her homeland. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ayesha Shirin Roy, 4th year MBBS student is stuck in Kyrgyzstan amid the violence.

Her family members said they haven't been able to establish contact with her.

Susanna Roy, Ayesha's aunt said, “My niece lives there. She is a fourth-year MBBS student. She is caught up in the prevailing violence and riots and is spending anxious days. Earlier, we would often stay in touch with her over the phone. However, after the prevailing cycle of violence erupted, we spoke last night but there has been no contact since 5 in the morning."

The aunt said that Ayesha told her to call her back as the situation was getting worse.

She said her niece and other boarders at the hostel have been moved to a bunker as the hostel received information that it could come under attack. "Amid these fights and riots, the hostel received information that it could be attacked. So, the dean shifted all the boarders to a bunker at another place where they could stay safe. The madam there has been ensuring the students' safety," she said.

Ayesha Shirin Roy's uncle also expressed his worry to the media.

"We spoke to her yesterday night. We are worried as we have been trying to contact her since morning today but haven't been able to," Ayesha's uncle told ANI news agency.

According to Ayesha's uncle, "The students are facing difficulties in sourcing food, The outside supply of their food is being hampered. They are getting food only once a day".

Additionally, the Gujarat government has also contacted the Ministry of External Affairs to obtain details of the arrangements being made to bring students hailing from the state back home safely in view of the violence in Kyrgyzstan.

Parents of students from Madhya Pradesh studying in Kyrgyzstan have urged the Centre to ensure the safe return.

Police in riot gear were deployed in part of Kyrgyzstan's capital overnight as large crowds gathered in anger over an alleged fight between local and foreign people, The Times of Central Asia reported.

On May 18, India asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after fights were reported between some locals and foreigners.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had advised Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said it is working actively with the universities and senior government functionaries to address the concerns of the Indian students. Two helplines 0555710041 and 0555005538 have been functional 24x7 where students can continue to reach out to the Embassy for all kinds of assistance.

"The situation in and around Bishkek is normal and stable today. Flights to India are operational. The embassy is in contact with Medical Universities in Kyrgyzstan to address the concerns of Indian students. They can reach out to the Embassy for any assistance at 0555710041 and 0555005538," the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan wrote on X.

The number of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan is estimated to be around 15,000. It is not immediately known how many of them are in Bishkek.

