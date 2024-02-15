Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  'She said yes': Australia PM Anthony Albanese engaged to partner

'She said yes': Australia PM Anthony Albanese engaged to partner

Reuters

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces engagement to partner Jodie Haydon.

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese poses with fiancee Jodie Haydon, in an engagement announcement post on Instagram that was captioned: 'She said yes' and released February 15, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from social media.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon, posting a selfie photo of the couple with the caption "She said yes" on his social media platforms.

Albanese and Haydon first met at an event in Melbourne in early 2020 and appeared together during the campaign of the 2022 federal election, which Albanese won.

Albanese is the first prime minister to get engaged while in office, Australian media reported.

Haydon has accompanied Albanese on several official trips including Albanese's visit to the United States in October.

