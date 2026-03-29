Shehbaz Sharif hosts ‘tea time diplomacy as Islamabad eyes US–Iran mediation talks today - Who are attending?

Regional powers are set to meet on Sunday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad to try to end the month‑long Iran-US war in the Middle East, even as roughly 2,500 US Marines have arrived in the region and Iran‑backed Houthi rebels have entered the conflict. Islamabad is positioning itself as a potential venue for diplomatic talks aimed at bringing the United States and Iran toward negotiations on halting the fighting.

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The war has disrupted global oil and natural gas supplies, caused fertilizer shortages, and affected air travel. Iran’s control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz has further unsettled markets and driven up prices.

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Who are the attendees? Senior diplomats from across the region are set to participate in the talks in Islamabad. Key attendees, according to Pakistan, include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, as well as Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who will lead the discussions.

The Pakistani government stated that the diplomats will meet for two days, Sunday and Monday, to address a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

Pakistan on Thursday said that it was “actively and constructively engaged” with all stakeholders in the region and beyond to peacefully end the Iran war.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held “extensive discussions” on the ongoing hostilities.

Pezeshkian on Saturday hailed mediation efforts by Pakistan to stop the war with US and Israeli. In a call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian “thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts to stop the aggression against the Islamic republic,” according to the presidency, as reported by AFP.

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Speaking at a conference in Istanbul on Saturday, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the world’s emerging “polycentric system” requires a solution for protecting vital energy and trade routes, Reuters reported.

He noted that Turkey’s high-level dialogue aims to quickly outline “actionable steps” to end the war before it causes further devastation to the region and global economy.

Geo News reported that the meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in Turkiye but due to Dar's engagement, he requested the leaders to come to Islamabad.

"The meeting was scheduled to be held in Turkiye but due to my engagement, I requested my brothers to instead meet in Islamabad tomorrow (Sunday)," Dar was quoted as saying.

Pakistan also confirmed relaying messages between the US and Iran, saying dialogue and diplomacy were the only way forward to end the West Asia conflict.

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Pakistan is hosting neighbouring countries at a time when poverty in the country has surged to 43.5%, considerably higher than official estimates, according to a report by the Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC).

The SPDC’s findings, reported by The Express Tribune, reveal a 14.6 percentage-point difference from the 28.9% poverty rate reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and the Planning Commission.

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Iran has been reviewing a 15-point U.S. proposal, though one Iranian official dismissed it as “one-sided and unfair.” The proposal reportedly includes demands for dismantling Iran’s nuclear program, limiting its missile development, and effectively ceding control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the United States and Israel continue strikes on Iran, whose retaliatory attacks have targeted Israel and neighboring Gulf Arab states, leaving more than 3,000 people dead.

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The Houthis’ involvement could worsen global shipping disruptions if they again target vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea, a route that handles about 12% of world trade.

Oil Rises Oil prices have continued to climb in recent days as hopes for a near-term ceasefire have faded. Brent crude closed Friday above $112 per barrel, marking a more than 55% increase in the international benchmark since the conflict began.

The ongoing war has triggered fuel shortages and raised concerns about slower economic growth combined with rising inflation, stagflation, across the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies)