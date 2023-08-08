Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan govt to be dissolved on August 9 - Here's why1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to step down and dissolve government ahead of general elections.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to step down from his position on Wednesday and dissolve the coalition government currently ruling the nation. The August 9 dissolution comes a few days ahead of schedule and is intended to give the ruling faction extra time for holding the general elections. The PM also paid a farewell visit to Pak Army HQ on Tuesday evening.