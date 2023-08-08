Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to step down from his position on Wednesday and dissolve the coalition government currently ruling the nation. The August 9 dissolution comes a few days ahead of schedule and is intended to give the ruling faction extra time for holding the general elections. The PM also paid a farewell visit to Pak Army HQ on Tuesday evening.

The country will now get a interim government while preparation for the national polls continue. Sharif will inform President Arif Alvi - a former leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - about the dissolution tomorrow. The Assembly will be dissolved within 48 hours - irrespective of delays on the part of the President.

"After completing our (government's) term tomorrow, I will write and send (the advice) to the president to dissolve the assembly and then an interim government will take over," Sharif said while addressing an event in Islamabad.

While the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government had initially mulled a dissolution on August 11, this was preponed to circumvent delays. The dissolution of the Assembly before the end of its term would now give the Election Commission of Pakistan 90 days to hold fresh polls. In the natural course of events the ECP would have been bound to hold an election within 60 days.

However there are concerns that a three month gap might not be enough time with the Council of Common Interests endorsing a new census. This will involve a new delimitation exercise for which the ECP gets 120 days as per law. Following approval from the constitutional body, the ECP will have to hold elections according to the Council.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has already indicated the possibility of a delay in holding the next general elections. He told Geo News on Tuesday that 2023 would not be an election year, adding that the caretaker government would carry out the delimitation process.

(With inputs from agencies)