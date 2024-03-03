Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as 24th prime minister of debt-trapped Pakistan tomorrow
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif will take oath as 24th prime minister of Pakistan on Monday. President Arif Alvi will administer the oath in a ceremony held at the President's residence at 3 pm tomorrow, the report says
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif will take oath as 24th prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, reported ARY News citing sources.
