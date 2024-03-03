Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif will take oath as 24th prime minister of Pakistan on Monday. President Arif Alvi will administer the oath in a ceremony held at the President's residence at 3 pm tomorrow, the report says

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif will take oath as 24th prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, reported ARY News citing sources.

President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to Shehbaz Sharif in a ceremony held at the President's residence at 3 pm tomorrow, the report added.

Army Chief General Asim Munir, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Chief Ministers, and governors of all provinces, are likely to participate in the oath-taking ceremony. The invitation letters have been already sent.

Amid the ruckus created by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan's 24th prime minister (PM) earlier today.

Shehbaz Sharif secured 201 votes while his Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan secured 92 votes, the report said.

The session of the National Assembly was chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The session began with the oath-taking of PML-N's Jam Kamal.

As soon as the session began, SIC lawmakers chanted slogans to record their protest while holding PTI founder Imran Khan's pictures.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif was jointly backed by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported.

In his victory speech in the National Assembly soon after he was elected as the 24th prime minister and for a second time since 2022, the 72-year-old profusely thanked his elder brother and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif and allies for putting their trust in him and allowing him to head a coalition government after last month's election resulted in a hung Parliament.

Pledging to revive Pakistan's debt-trapped economy and eradicate terrorism, the newly-elected prime minister said his government would not allow the country to become part of some "great game" and would maintain cordial relations with neighbours based on the principles of equality.

"We will keep ties with neighbours on the basis of equality," Shehbaz said. Shehbaz, however, raked up the Kashmir issue and equated it with Palestine, reported news agency PTI.

He said that his government would work hard and set a goal to become a member of G20 countries by 2030. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Shehbaz was first sworn in as Pakistan's prime minister in April 2022, after Imran Khan was dramatically ousted from power in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

