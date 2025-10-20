Shehbaz Sharif's Diwali wish irks netizens; internet asks, ‘Are there any Hindus left in Pakistan?’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his greetings to Hindus in Pakistan on the occasion of Diwali, reiterating his commitment to ensure peace in the country.

“As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif called on people to work together to ensure that all citizens could live in peace and contribute to progress, regardless of their faith or background.

"Let us work together to ensure that every citizen, regardless of faith or background, can live in peace and contribute to progress."

How did the internet react? Shehbaz Sharif's greetings on Diwali were met with strong reactions on the internet, with netizens alleging that there are hardly any Hindus left in Pakistan.

Netizens also took the opportunity to slam him on Pakistan's Pahalgam attack, that killed mostly Hindus in April this year.

A user called Pakistan ‘shameless’ and accused the country of discriminating against Hindus.

“After killing Hindus in Pahalgam, wishing Hindus on Diwali. Shameless Pakistan. They have systematically killed and converted Hindus, Christian and Sikh community in Pakistan. And Ahmediyas are discriminated and killed every week. Most third class terror country in the world,” he wrote.

Another user accused Pakistan of wiping out Hindu, Christian and Sikh populations in the country.

“After shedding innocent Hindu blood in Pahalgam, Porki now has the audacity to send Diwali greetings. The hypocrisy is staggering. A nation that has wiped out its Hindu, Sikh, and Christian populations and still persecutes Ahmadis every week dares to speak of peace the world’s factory of intolerance pretending to be civilized,” the user wrote.

“Is the emphasis on celebrating Diwali truly about fostering unity, or is it just a surface-level gesture in a society still grappling with deep-rooted divides,” another asked.

A netizen commented, “Are there any Hindus left in Pakistan?”

“WhatsApp the Hindus of Pakistan directly. There’s hardly any left there,” another wrote.