Sheikh Hasina condoles death of her arch-enemy Khaleda Zia, says ‘her contributions were immense’

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed condolences on Tuesday following the death of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and said, “her contributions are immense”.

Zia, who served as Prime Minister for three terms, passed away at approximately 6 a.m. local time while undergoing medical treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was 80 years old.

Three-time prime minister Zia was jailed for corruption in 2018 under Hasina's government, which also blocked her from travelling abroad for medical treatment.

In a post on X, the Bangladesh Awami League said, “I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered."

“Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh’s political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. I pray for the eternal peace and forgiveness of Begum Khaleda Zia’s soul,” it added.

‘Black flags will be flown’: Bangladesh mourns Zia's death The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday declared seven days of official mourning following the death of its chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Black flags will be flown at the BNP’s central office in Nayapaltan as well as at party offices across the country.

View full Image Supporters of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia mourn her death in Dhaka on December 30, 2025. Zia, who many believed would sweep elections next year to lead her country once again, died on December 30 aged 80, her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP) ( AFP )

Party leaders, activists, and supporters will wear black badges to pay tribute to her.

Doa mahfils (prayer gatherings) and Quran recitations will take place at party offices and other locations throughout Bangladesh.

Condolence books have been opened at the BNP central office, the party chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka, and district offices, allowing members and the public to express their sympathies.

“Battle of Begums” For more than 30 years, Bangladeshi politics was shaped by a fierce and highly personal rivalry between two dominant figures—Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League and Khaleda Zia of the BNP—widely referred to as the “Battle of the Begums.”

Both leaders inherited political legacies tied to assassinated family members who played key roles in Bangladesh’s early history. Hasina rose through the Awami League, founded by her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was killed in 1975, while Zia led the BNP, established by her husband, Ziaur Rahman, assassinated in 1981.

How was Bangladesh under Zia's rule? Khaleda Zia became Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister in 1991 after the BNP won the national elections. During her two terms in office—from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006—she implemented major reforms, including reinstating a parliamentary system in place of presidential rule, opening the economy by relaxing restrictions on foreign investment, and prioritising education through free and compulsory primary schooling, along with expanded access to free education for girls.

These measures helped raise literacy levels, increase women's participation in the workforce—particularly in the garment sector—and support economic growth.

However, her second term was overshadowed by allegations of corruption, the rise of Islamist extremism, and escalating political violence with opposition forces, according to several reports.

Born in 1945, Khaleda Zia suffered for years from serious health conditions, including liver cirrhosis, diabetes, heart disease, and lung problems.

View full Image (FILES) Former US president Jimmy Carter (2L) poses with Bangladesh's caretaker government chief Latifur Rahman (2R) and feuding former prime ministers Khaleda Zia (R) and Sheikh Hasina Wajed, during his three-day visit to assess the country's atmosphere ahead of general elections in Dhaka on August 2, 2001. Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who many believed would sweep elections next year to lead her country once again, died on December 30, 2025 aged 80, her Bangladesh National Party said. (Photo by AFP) ( AFP )

During Hasina's time in power, she spent long periods either under house arrest or in prison on corruption charges. She was released after Hasina fled to India in August 2024, but later died from her illnesses on December 30, 2025, at the age of 80.

With Hasina now living in exile in India—having been sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 crackdown—and Zia’s death, the era known as the “Battle of the Begums” has effectively ended.

Bangladesh has entered a transitional period under an interim government, facing the challenge of reforms and economic pressures while seeking to move beyond decades of polarised leadership toward a more inclusive democratic future.