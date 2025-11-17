Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: ‘Biased, politically motivated,’ says ex-Bangladesh PM after death sentence ruling

Sheikh Hasina Death Sentence LIVE Updates: A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity during the country's student protest in 2024.

The highly anticipated ruling of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT court Bangladesh) was broadcast live on television.

"All the... elements constituting crimes against humanity have been fulfilled," judge Golam Mortuza Mozumder ruled.

The court has found ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun guilty of all the charges levelled against them.

Prosecutors filed five charges, including failure to prevent murder, amounting to crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law.

The ruling came just ahead of the first polls in the country since her overthrow in August 2024.

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE: Ex=PM demands fair trial Sheikh Hasina said she was not afraid to face her "accusers" in a proper tribunal where the evidence can be weighed and tested fairly. "That is why I have repeatedly challenged the interim government to bring these charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague."

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE: Bangladesh demands extradition of Hasina from India “In today's verdict, the International Crimes Tribunal has convicted and sentenced fugitives Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for the July massacre. It would be a grave act of unfriendly behavior and a travesty of justice for any other country to grant asylum to these individuals convicted of crimes against humanity. We call on the Indian government to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities. This is also an obligation for India under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE: Former Bangladesh PM reacts “They are biased and politically motivated. In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh's last elected prime minister, and to nullify the Awami League as a political force,” Sheikh Hasina said in a statement.

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE: What did the court say? The historic judgement concludes that Hasina and the two other accused, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had orchestrated and enabled atrocities during the July-August student protests last year.

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE: Former Bangladesh PM sentenced to death The International Crimes Tribunal has found Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity as the ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister was sentenced to death on Monday.

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE: Where is Sheikh Hasina now? Sheikh Hasina, 78, defied court orders that she return from India to attend her trial about whether she ordered a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising that ousted her. She is still in India, however her exact whereabouts are unknown.

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE: Security beefed up ahead of hearing Security forces surrounded the court for the verdict, with armoured vehicles manning checkpoints and thousands of police officers posted across the capital.