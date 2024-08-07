Will Sheikh Hasina stay in Delhi or seek asylum in UAE, Finland? Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy says...

Bangladesh protest: A report claimed on Wednesday that Sheikh Hasina is discussing options with other countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Livemint
Updated7 Aug 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, center, and Chief Minister of the Indian state of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee flag-off bus services between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, June 6, 2015.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, center, and Chief Minister of the Indian state of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee flag-off bus services between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, June 6, 2015.(AP)

Bangladesh's ousted leader Sheikh Hasina didn't seek asylum anywhere, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said in an interview recently. Hasina reached India after she resigned as the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Monday. If reports are to be believed, she is exploring options for seeking an asylum after her talks with the United Kingdom were unsuccessful.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina news LIVE: Yunus says be ’calm & get ready to build’ Bangladesh

In an interview with NDTV on Tuesday, Sajeeb Wazeb said, "The reports about her requesting an asylum are incorrect. She has not requested asylum anywhere. So the question of the UK or the US not responding yet is not true."

Meanwhile, Joy, who is based in the United States, told German news outlet Detusche Welle (DW) on Wednesday, "These are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while."

Hasina fled to India after she reigned as the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Monday. She landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi following unprecedented anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

Also Read | The Explosion of Asylum Claims Driving the Global Migrant Crisis

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar told Parliament on Monday, “Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of security establishments, PM Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi."

Later, reports emerged that she had sought an asylum in the UK. However, a UK Home Office spokesperson told NDTV, “The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge. Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach - that is the fastest route to safety.”

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina resigns: Your guide to Indo-Bangladesh ties, timeline of protests

The Hindu reported on Wednesday that Hasina is discussing options with other countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, apart from those where her immediate family resides: US, U.K, Finland and India.

Bangladesh has been witnessing nationwide protests since June over a special job quota bill that allowed reservations for families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war. The protests turned violent last month.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 05:29 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldWill Sheikh Hasina stay in Delhi or seek asylum in UAE, Finland? Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy says...

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue