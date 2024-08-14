Sheikh Hasina makes first statement after Bangladesh exit, urges show of strength on Aug 15: 10 highlights

In her first statement after ouster on August 5, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the people of her country to observe National Mourning Day on August 15 and offer floral tributes and prayers at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Sheikh Hasina also demanded a strict probe into the recent killings in Bangladesh unrest that forced her to flee to India.

Urging people to come forward and join the observance of National Mourning Day on August 15, Sheikh Hasina asked people to “offer floral tributes and prayers at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and pray for the peace of the departed souls.”

August 15 marks the anniversary of the 1975 assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The towering figure in Bangladesh's independence struggle was assassinated during a military coup. Since then, the government has declared it as a national holiday. However, the public holiday was cancelled after Sheikh Hasina fleed from Bangladesh.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina said she wanted an investigation and demanded “punishment for those responsible for the killings and sabotage." It was her first public statement since leaving Bangladesh.

Top 10 highlights from Sheikh Hasina's public statement -Former Bangladesh PM began her statement by paying tribute to her father and former President of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The leader was assassinated on August 15, 1975.

-“I pay my deepest respects to him. Alongside him, my mother, Begum Fazilatun Nesa, my three brothers—Freedom Fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, Freedom Fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Kamal and Jamal's newlywed wives, Sultana Kamal and Rosi Jamal—were also mercilessly killed. My youngest brother, Sheikh Russel, who was only 10 years old then, was murdered as well,” read Hasina's statement shared by her son on X.

-Remembering other Bangladeshi leaders and ministers killed in military coup of 1975, Hasina said, “my only uncle, Freedom Fighter Sheikh Naser, the President's Military Secretary Brigadier-General Jamil Uddin Ahmed, and Police Officer Siddiqur Rahman were also ruthlessly murdered."

-"I pay tribute to Freedom Fighter Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni, Agriculture Minister and Freedom Fighter Abdur Rob Serniabat, his 10-year-old son Arif, 13-year-old daughter Baby, 4-year-old grandson Sukanto, journalist and freedom fighter Shahid Serniabat, and my nephew Rentu, along with many others who were brutally and tragically robbed of their lives on that fateful day. ”

-Recently, a Bangladesh court allowed an investigation against Sheikh Hasina, two top Awami League figures and four senior police officers in a murder during unrest in the country. Mentioning the recent killings during Bangladesh unrest, Sheikh Hasina called the act of violence as “terrorst aggression” and expressed her condolences to the people who lost their lives in violence. Hasina also demanded a “thorough investigation” in the killings and act of sabotage in past few months

-"Since last July, the acts of sabotage, arson, and violence in the name of movements have resulted many innocent citizens of our country losing their lives. Students, teachers, police officers—including pregnant women—journalists, cultural activists, workers, leaders, activists of the Awami League (and its affiliated organizations), pedestrians, and others who were working in various establishments have fallen victim to terrorist aggression and lost their lives. I express my heartfelt sorrow and pray for the peace of their souls."

-"People like me, who continue to live with the pain of losing their loved ones, I offer my deepest sympathy. I demand a thorough investigation to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these heinous killings and acts of sabotage," she added.

-At the end, Sheikh Hasina, urged people to observe “National Mourning Day on August 15”. “It is with unspeakable sorrow that I must inform you that today, all of that has been reduced to ashes.

-"The very memory that was our lifeline has been burned to the ground. This is a profound insult to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”