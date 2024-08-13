Sheikh Hasina releases first statement since fleeing Bangladesh: ‘Punish those who…’

Ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina called for justice in her first official statement since fleeing the country, urging citizens to observe National Mourning Day on August 15.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 09:06 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina issued a clarion call for justice on Monday through her first official statement since escaping the country. 

 

The Awami League chief called for Bangladesh Nationalist Party of former prime minister Khaleda Zia will hold sit-in programmes in front of its party offices across the country on Wednesday and Thursday, demanding a trial be conducted against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for “genocide".

"...I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban," she urged.

The missive was shared on social media by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

 

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 09:06 PM IST
