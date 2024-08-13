Sheikh Hasina releases first statement since fleeing Bangladesh: ‘Punish those who…’

Ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina issued a clarion call for justice on Monday through her first official statement since escaping the country.

The Awami League chief called for Bangladesh Nationalist Party of former prime minister Khaleda Zia will hold sit-in programmes in front of its party offices across the country on Wednesday and Thursday, demanding a trial be conducted against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for “genocide".

"...I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban," she urged.