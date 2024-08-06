Sheikh Hasina’s last 45 mins in Bangladesh: How the PM was convinced to resign — security meet, phone call to son…

  • Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after she was warned by officials that demonstrators would take just 45 minutes to reach Ganabhaban.

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.(PTI)

Bangladesh protests: After weeks of demonstrations against Sheikh Hasina’s rule that descended into violent unrest in Bangladesh, August 5 saw a dramatic turn in the events.

Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee Bangladesh after she was warned by her officials that demonstrators would take just 45 minutes to reach Ganabhaban, the prime minister's official residence, from Shahbagh in Dhaka.

But, before fleeing she was unwilling to resign and was determined to hold on to power.

Also Read | As Bangladesh descends into chaos, India’s trade and security hang in balance

According to a report by the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo English, the police officials had told Sheikh Hasina that the situation had reached a point where even the police would no longer be able to hold on to such a stern stance.

“The top officials tried to explain to her that it will no longer be possible for the situation to be controlled by force. But Sheikh Hasina was unwilling to accept that,” as per the Prothom Alo report.

As Hasina was still determined to hold on to power, the officials then spoke to her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and asked her to convince Hasina.

Also Read | Bangladesh news: Army’s helpline for ’Hindu families’ as minorities ‘attacked’

But, Hasina refused to change her stand. Then the officials called her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who was abroad, to convince his mother.

Joy spoke over the phone to his mother and then she agreed to step down.

“The officials then spoke to Sheikh Rehana in a separate room. They explained the situation to her and asked her to convince Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Rehana then talked to Sheikh Hasina, but she was determined to hold on to power,” said the report.

Also Read | Bangladesh unrest: Protestors want Muhammad Yunus to lead

“Then at one point, one of the top officers called Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who was abroad. Joy then spoke over phone to his mother. After that Sheikh Hasina agreed to resign,” it added.

She then expressed her wish to record a speech addressed to the country. However, as there wasn’t enough time for that, she was asked to get prepared to leave within 45 minutes.

After that, both sisters went to the helipad of the old airport in Tejgaon, and at around 2:30 pm, Hasina and Rehana flew by military helicopter to India.

In the meantime, Sheikh Hasina had also visited Bangabhaban to finish her resignation formalities.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 07:14 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldSheikh Hasina’s last 45 mins in Bangladesh: How the PM was convinced to resign — security meet, phone call to son…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue