Bangladesh protests: After weeks of demonstrations against Sheikh Hasina's rule that descended into violent unrest in Bangladesh, August 5 saw a dramatic turn in the events.

Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee Bangladesh after she was warned by her officials that demonstrators would take just 45 minutes to reach Ganabhaban, the prime minister's official residence, from Shahbagh in Dhaka.

According to a report by the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo English, the police officials had told Sheikh Hasina that the situation had reached a point where even the police would no longer be able to hold on to such a stern stance.

"The top officials tried to explain to her that it will no longer be possible for the situation to be controlled by force. But Sheikh Hasina was unwilling to accept that," as per the Prothom Alo report.

As Hasina was still determined to hold on to power, the officials then spoke to her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and asked her to convince Hasina.

But, Hasina refused to change her stand. Then the officials called her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who was abroad, to convince his mother.

Joy spoke over the phone to his mother and then she agreed to step down.

"The officials then spoke to Sheikh Rehana in a separate room. They explained the situation to her and asked her to convince Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Rehana then talked to Sheikh Hasina, but she was determined to hold on to power," said the report.

"Then at one point, one of the top officers called Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who was abroad. Joy then spoke over phone to his mother. After that Sheikh Hasina agreed to resign," it added.

She then expressed her wish to record a speech addressed to the country. However, as there wasn't enough time for that, she was asked to get prepared to leave within 45 minutes.

After that, both sisters went to the helipad of the old airport in Tejgaon, and at around 2:30 pm, Hasina and Rehana flew by military helicopter to India.