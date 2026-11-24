Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted as Bangladeshi Prime Minister in August 2024 and has been living in exile in India, plans to return home on December 16, her spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

It is the first time Hasina has set a specific date for her return. December 16 is observed in Bangladesh as Victory Day, when it won independence after a war with Pakistan. The day marks the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971 and the country's emergence as an independent nation.

The announcement of Hasina's return potentially raises political and legal tensions in Bangladesh, where her party, the Awami League party, is banned and where violence has risen since she sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month.

Hasina went into exile in India on August 5, 2024, after a student-led mass uprising forced her to end her 15-year rule.

Sheikh Hasina seeks state aircraft Hasina has urged the Bangladeshi government to arrange her return on flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," the spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, was quoted as saying.

"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th," he reportedly added.

Hasina has also sought a new passport and identity card ahead of a planned return in December, requests the government rejected earlier.

A Bangladeshi government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hasina will be 'arrested' as soon as she enters Bangladesh Hasina faces a death sentence in Bangladesh, and her Awami League party is banned following the 2024 uprising that ended her long rule.

A Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina, who faces a death sentence, would be arrested and jailed on return, and that there had been no official discussions with India about sending an aircraft to bring her back.

"As soon as she tries to enter Bangladesh, she will be arrested. And she will be taken to jail, and the law will take its course," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said in an interview on Sunday.

While Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh in December, Dhaka is seeking her extradition from India, where she has lived since fleeing Bangladesh in 2024. The country expects New Delhi to comply with an existing extradition treaty, Obaed told Reuters.

"We would like India to honour the extradition treaty and return her as a convict, and the law will take its course. She will have to face the music," he was quoted as saying.

India's Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. In April, the ministry said it was examining Bangladesh's request to extradite Hasina.

The United Nations said as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced her out of power. Bangladesh's war crimes court sentenced her to death in November last year in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising, though she has denied the charges from exile.