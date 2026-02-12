Sheikh Hasina rejects Bangladesh Elections as ‘well-planned farce', terms Yunus ‘murderous'; seeks fresh polls

Bangladesh Elections: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday rejected the country’s parliamentary election as a “well-planned farce” and sought its cancellation, alleging widespread irregularities and intimidation.

Rejecting what she termed as ‘farcical election of the murderous-fascist Yunus’, Hasina sought fresh polls under a neutral caretaker government to restore the people’s voting rights.

In a statement issued on her party Awami League's social media handle after voting closed, Hasina — who is currently in exile in India — accused the interim administration led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of conducting an ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ election without the participation of her party.

Describing the polls as ‘voter-less,’ Hasina claimed that democratic norms and constitutional values were disregarded. She alleged that incidents of booth capture, gunfire, vote-buying, ballot stamping and coercion were reported from the eve of polling.

“From the evening of 11 February, this farce began with seizure of polling centers, gunfire, vote-buying, distribution of money, stamping of ballots, and agents signing result sheets. By the morning of 12 February, voter turnout was negligible in most polling centres nationwide, and in many centres across the capital and other areas, there were no voters at all,” Hasina said in the statement.

Bangladesh held crucial Parliamentary elections on 12 February amid sporadic incidents of violence to elect a new government to replace the interim administration that took charge after the fall of the Awami League regime in August 2024.

Hasina's Awami League was denied permission to contest this election. Hasina has said that her party's absence would leave millions of supporters without a candidate and push many to boycott the election.

The Bangladesh National Party (BNP) has made Hasina's extradition a central campaign theme. The party argues that India's continued sheltering of the ousted leader undermines Bangladesh's justice process and sovereignty.

‘Public rejected Awami League–free election’ Citing Election Commission figures, Hasina pointed to low voter turnout in the early hours of voting as evidence that the public had rejected what she termed an “Awami League–free election.” She also alleged that Awami League supporters and minority communities faced intimidation in the run-up to the polls.

“Even so, despite all threats and harassment, people rejected this fraudulent election, leaving most polling centres effectively empty,” she said, pointing to what she called abnormal increases in voter numbers observed in voter lists, especially in Dhaka city, which, she said. raises serious questions and is highly suspicious.

The Awami League leader called for the cancellation of the election and the resignation of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. She also demanded the release of political detainees and the withdrawal of cases filed against party workers and supporters

“Revocation of the suspension on Awami League activities. Fresh elections under a neutral caretaker government,” she said.

The interim government has maintained that the election was conducted in accordance with constitutional procedures and with extensive security measures. Election authorities said voting was largely peaceful despite sporadic incidents.

The outcome of the polls is expected to shape Bangladesh’s political trajectory following the 2024 student-led uprising that ended Hasina’s 15-year rule.