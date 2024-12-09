Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina slammed Bangladesh's interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus over the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Das and also called him the masterminds of the July-August unrest in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hasina made the remark while virtually addressing a gathering of overseas Awami League supporters in London on Sunday, and vowed to bring Yunus and his allies to justice under Bangladeshi law.

The Facebook page of the Bangladesh Students' League and Bangladesh Awami League shared the audio recording of the former Prime Minister's address. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Since August 5, the attacks on minorities, places of worship of Hindus, Christians and Buddhists have been rampant. We condemn it. The Jamaat and terrorists are having a free run under the new regime," said Hasina while terming the current leadership a ‘fascist regime’ that allows terrorists and fundamentalists to act without restraint.

Hasina also claimed that since August, more than a thousand leaders and workers of the Awami League have been killed, their homes looted, and their businesses destroyed, reported PTI.

Facist regime During her 37-minute virtual address over the phone, Hasina said that Bangladesh is now under the grip of a fascist regime where people’s democratic rights have been obliterated. “Our government’s achievements in poverty alleviation and infrastructure development, strengthening of democracy were being undone under Yunus's leadership" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Providing clemency to terrorists" Hasina accused the Yunus government of providing clemency to terrorists and criminals, including those involved in arson and murders.

"The release of convicted criminals and terrorists, including those responsible for attacks on the Bangladesh Parliament and other atrocities, proves the complicity of this government," she alleged.

On arrest of Hindu monk Hasina expressed outrage over the judicial and administrative repression under the current government, citing the case of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das as an example. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Since August 5, the attacks on minorities, places of worship of Hindus, Christians and Buddhists have been rampant. We condemn it. The Jamaat and terrorists are having a free run under the new regime," she said.

"Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer was barred from contesting his case, a blatant violation of legal rights. This government is using every tool to suppress dissent and deny justice," she said

Condemning the ongoing oppression, Hasina declared, “This dark chapter of our nation's history will not last forever. Mohammed Yunus will be held accountable for his actions, and justice will prevail." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her remarks came ahead of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Dhaka Monday.

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi.

After unprecedented anti-government protests, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country. She landed in India on August 5 and is currently staying here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Masterminds of unrest" The former Prime Minister said that Md Yunus and his allies are the masterminds of the July-August unrest in the country. They are behind the killing of students and policemen, arson and atrocities. The murderers and conspirators who have harmed our nation will be held accountable under Bangladeshi law. Just as we took action against war criminals, justice will prevail for today’s wrongdoers.