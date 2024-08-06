Sheikh Hasina to remain in Delhi, UK officials say ‘no provision for asylum in…’

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's travel plans have hit a roadblock due to certain ‘uncertainties’ and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 02:46 PM IST
A view shows a mural of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka vandalised by protesters a day after her resignation.
A view shows a mural of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka vandalised by protesters a day after her resignation.(REUTERS)

Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina is set to remain in Delhi for a few days after her travel plans hit a snag. The Awami League leader had planned to head for London (via India) after fleeing her country on Monday. The ousted lawmaker is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation.

“The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge. Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach - that is the fastest route to safety,” a UK Home Office spokesperson told NDTV.

Hasina had taken a military chopper to an airbase as protesters stormed her official residence on Monday. The former PM flew into the Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh on board a C-130 military transport aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force. The Awami League leader had planned to travel to London through India and her aides informed Indian authorities about it before she landed.

Also Read | How Indian security agencies ensured safety of Sheikh Hasina’s jet?

Reports indicate that a formal asylum request is being processed by British authorities. People in the know indicate that Hasina has apprised New Delhi about her possible future steps. The senior politician also has family members in Finland and may be contemplating a move to the northern European country.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 02:46 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldSheikh Hasina to remain in Delhi, UK officials say ‘no provision for asylum in…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:54 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue