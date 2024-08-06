Sheikh Hasina to remain in Delhi, UK officials say ‘no provision for asylum in…’

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's travel plans have hit a roadblock due to certain ‘uncertainties’ and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days

Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina is set to remain in Delhi for a few days after her travel plans hit a snag. The Awami League leader had planned to head for London (via India) after fleeing her country on Monday. The ousted lawmaker is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation.

“The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge. Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach - that is the fastest route to safety," a UK Home Office spokesperson told NDTV.

Hasina had taken a military chopper to an airbase as protesters stormed her official residence on Monday. The former PM flew into the Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh on board a C-130 military transport aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force. The Awami League leader had planned to travel to London through India and her aides informed Indian authorities about it before she landed.

Reports indicate that a formal asylum request is being processed by British authorities. People in the know indicate that Hasina has apprised New Delhi about her possible future steps. The senior politician also has family members in Finland and may be contemplating a move to the northern European country.